Satmatic moved into new production premises

Satmatic Oy, the Finnish subsidiary of Harju Elekter, moved into nearly 1370 m² of new production premises and nearly 500 m² of new office premises.

The construction was managed by the Ulvila City Government's operator company Kiinteistö Oy Ulvila Sammontie 9, which gave them, by way of financial lease, to the possession of Satmatic Oy. After completion of the new premises, the total production premises of the plant accounts for nearly 4250 m². The addition of production premises ensures that the company is ready for growth in its order volumes during the next few years. Furthermore, the Satmatic was able to vacate temporarily leased premises.



A public competition to find a construction company was organised. The work for extending the plant commenced at the beginning of 2009, and the production premises entered operation in July. The entire project, together with the outdoor and landscaping work, was completed by the end of October. The cost of the investment totalled MEUR 1.7.