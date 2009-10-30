HSF Group to cooperate with Venture

Sweden-based HSF Group has received orders worth 30 M SEK/year for three years from Venture Corporation in Singapore. For HSF Group this order represents a break-through for expanding the Asian market.

HSF Group has been appointed strategic supplier to EMS-provider Venture Corporation. HSF Wuxi Electromechanical in China has started manufacturing printer units, subassemblies and mechanical components that Venture uses in its final assembly.