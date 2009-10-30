Samsung with massive recall

Korea-based electronics giant Samsung is to recall more than 400000 refrigerators in Korea and Europe. The move comes in the wake of a series of alleged explosions.

OEM Samsung plans to offer repair services for 210000 refrigerators that were sold in Korea, stating that the devices might have defects in their defrost systems, the Korean Herald reports. The official recall for the European units will apparently be announced later.



The recall seems to be based on news that the several devices 'exploded'. Korean media recently reported that a Samsung refrigerator exploded in a home in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, while similar media reports in the UK appeared already in May this year.



Samsung is to recall some models of its SRT, SRS and SRN series, which were manufactured between March 2005 and June 2006. As a precautionary measure, the company will also recall refrigerators with a similar defrost system. The offered 'Home-Visit & Repair Service' will be available until the end of January 2010, the reports continue in saying.