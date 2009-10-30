Net sales decreased by 6.6% for Foxconn

Comparing the first nine months of 2009 with the same period in 2008, net sales decreased by 6.6% for Hon Hai (Foxconn) to NT$ 977.9 billion; Net income improved by 1.9% to NT$ 46.6 billion.

"Despite the general uncertainty and a so-called challenging environment, under the back drop of an increase weighting in company’s consumer electronics business, the quarterly unconsolidated results were as expected and remain seasonal," said Foxconn's spokesperson Edmund C.A. Ding.



"Furthermore, we are especially proud with our accomplishments in market share gaining which in maximizing our shareholders’ value and in promoting and assuring social and environmental responsibility as a priority in a total supply chain initiative. Aside from being a recognized EICC member, we determine to continue revolutionize the manufacturing services providing industry by not only strive for the best speed, quality, engineering services, efficiency and value-added, but also enforce social and environmental responsibility standard to maximize our stakeholders’ long term value at the same time.“



Looking forward, on the competitive advantage front, while steadfastly expanding the eCMMS coverage in mechanical, optical and electrical integration, and leveraging the overall platform’s after sales services and channel synergy, Company had also paced up its effort to unearth huge hidden wealth from intangibles through more aggressive legal efforts.



On the industry trend front, the Company not only had greatly extended its capabilities by invest heavily into software, but also expands its unique “Share the Platform” Muster and Alliance program; calling out to ever expanding groups of worldwide peers who embrace the grand vision of making comfort of electronic products usage an attainable reality for all mankind. Together with these partners, Company expects to further raise the bar of its legendary ability to support and uncompromising commitment to customers.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2009 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2008：

Net sales decreased 6.6% to NT$ 977.9 billion

Gross profit dropped 3.4% to NT$ 42.6 billion

Gross profit margin eased slightly to 4.7% from 4.2%

Net income increased 1.9% to NT$ 46.6 billion

Net margin up to 4.8% from 4.4%