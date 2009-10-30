New JUKI Distributor for Slovenia

With the appointment of Proes as new Slovenian Distributor, JUKI expands its presence to the Balkans. With this partnership, the coverage of JUKI in Europe is now nearly complete.

Proes was founded in early 2009, after taking over the distribution contract from Ateck Elektronika. The company's portfolio includes approximately 20 different products for electronic manufacturing and consumer goods. "The distribution network together with JUKI brings our company a big step forward. We focus mainly on complete customer solutions and JUKI helps us as a key partner to achieve that goal," said Uroš Ferlin, sales and marketing director of Proes.