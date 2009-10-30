Outlook for electronics production revised up

Since its forecast in June, market researcher Reed Electronics Research has revised up its outlook for electronics production in Western Europe, but still expects a decline of over 12% in 2009 and a further more modest decline of 2.8% in 2010.

There remains considerable uncertainty, in particular for the prospects for the automotive sector following the ending of the various scrappage schemes, but the underlying growth sectors of the West European electronics industry – industrial, medical, defence, etc – will rebound in 2010, but will continue to be offset by the further declines in the consumer, computer and component segments, the market researcher states.



Industrial remains the bright spot within the West European electronics industry. By 2011 output will have surpassed 2008’s level of Euro 49.5 billion. In 2008, the sector accounted for 28% of overall production with this forecast to increase to 35% by the end of the forecast period. Its share of overall electronics equipment production is forecast to rise from 29% in 2008 to 45% in 2012.



