STMicro in Linux initiative

An agreement signed in Beijing on October 9 between the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) and CEA, the French Atomic Energy Commission, in association with Bull and STMicroelectronics makes ST the first global semiconductor manufacturer to become a partner in the Chinese Open Platform Initiative, which is developing a new computing platform based on Linux open-source software.



Under the terms of the agreement, ST will work closely with Chinese, French, and other partners to develop low-cost, high-performance hardware/software platforms that pave the way for a complete chain of compatible open-source systems, from servers to mobile terminals and consumer appliances.



An 'Open-source system' is one in which the source code of the software and a detailed technical description of the interfaces to the hardware are both available to the general public for use and, in the case of the software, modification and redistribution. Open-source systems tend to be less expensive and more reliable than proprietary systems and are better suited to being maintained and improved by a community of collaborators. China has been a strong advocate of open-source platforms for many years and has already adopted Linux as a standard. ST has already developed consumer and mobile platforms running Linux, such as its Nomadik mobile platform, and is positioned to play a key role in the development of new open-source platforms enabling the development of new mobile and distributed applications.