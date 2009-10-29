Note inaugurates new factory

Contract manufacturer Note has moved to new premises in Oslo, Norway. Notes old Norteam facility closed down 14 days ago and now everything is in place at the new facility.

Note last year acquired rival Norteam Electronics and the two production units have now moved into joint premises in Kjeller outside Oslo, Note told evertiq.



The new premises used to belong to a car dealer, but due to financial situation the space got available for Note. Note totally disposal 1400 square meters which two thirds is production area.



Four assembly lines are installed, two are integrated, and two are "stand alone" type. 45 employees are working in the factory with two-thirds working in the production. The plant is producing prototyping and smaller series, according to information evertiq was told by Note.