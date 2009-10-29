GE lays off 2700 in Hungary

General Electric (GE) will lay off 2700 employees in Hungary over the next two years.

The biggest hit will be for the lighting unit, where 2570 employees will be laid off. Also 128 employees will lose their jobs at GE energy facility in Nagykanizsa as the company has decided to close down this plant, according to Reuters.



According to the company the lays off and the plant closure are a result of the new energy standards in lighting and the global economical situation.