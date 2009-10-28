Electronics Production | October 28, 2009
Plexus post revenue of $393 million in Q4
EMS provider Plexus reports fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $393 million.
Dean Foate, President and CEO, commented, "Fiscal fourth quarter revenues grew 4% sequentially, the first sequential increase in revenue since the fourth fiscal quarter of 2008. While overall revenues were within our guidance range, we experienced significant demand volatility during the quarter. When compared to our expectations at the time we set guidance for the quarter, our Wireless and Industrial/Commercial sectors performed substantially better, while our Wireline/Networking and Medical sectors did not perform as well. Revenues in the Defense/Security/Aerospace sector grew during the quarter, although slightly below earlier expectations. Our pace of new business wins continues at a healthy level. During Q4 we won 13 new manufacturing programs that we currently anticipate will generate approximately $122 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production over the coming quarters, subject to risks around the timing and ultimate realization of the forecasted revenues."
Mr. Foate continued, "We currently anticipate modest revenue growth in our fiscal first quarter of 2010 as we benefit from the ramp of new business wins and signs of improving customer demand. We are establishing fiscal first quarter revenue guidance of $405 to $430 million with diluted EPS of $0.31 to $0.36, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately $0.05 per share of stock-based compensation expense."
Mr. Foate concluded, "Fiscal 2009 was a difficult year as we experienced our first full-year decline in revenue since fiscal 2003. Before we put fiscal 2009 in the rear-view mirror, it is important to acknowledge that fiscal 2009 was a 'relative' victory as our revenue declined just 12 percent while many of our competitors experienced declines exceeding 20 percent. I believe our team managed well in a difficult environment, moving quickly to re-align costs. While our financial metrics were below our goals, we continued to be an industry leader in profitability and generated strong cash flows. Importantly, we gained significant share with several of our customers while we experienced record new business wins during the fiscal year. We executed prudently on capacity investments to support anticipated growth. This 'relative' victory in fiscal 2009 demonstrates the increasing strength of the Plexus brand. I believe our unique value proposition helps create competitive advantage for customers with product realization service requirements in the mid- to low-volume, higher-mix segment of the electronic manufacturing marketplace. Looking ahead to fiscal 2010, we currently anticipate returning to growth. But, given the current macroeconomic environment and the uncertainty in customers' forecasts, we are refraining from providing full year fiscal 2010 revenue targets."
Mr. Foate continued, "We currently anticipate modest revenue growth in our fiscal first quarter of 2010 as we benefit from the ramp of new business wins and signs of improving customer demand. We are establishing fiscal first quarter revenue guidance of $405 to $430 million with diluted EPS of $0.31 to $0.36, excluding any restructuring charges and including approximately $0.05 per share of stock-based compensation expense."
Mr. Foate concluded, "Fiscal 2009 was a difficult year as we experienced our first full-year decline in revenue since fiscal 2003. Before we put fiscal 2009 in the rear-view mirror, it is important to acknowledge that fiscal 2009 was a 'relative' victory as our revenue declined just 12 percent while many of our competitors experienced declines exceeding 20 percent. I believe our team managed well in a difficult environment, moving quickly to re-align costs. While our financial metrics were below our goals, we continued to be an industry leader in profitability and generated strong cash flows. Importantly, we gained significant share with several of our customers while we experienced record new business wins during the fiscal year. We executed prudently on capacity investments to support anticipated growth. This 'relative' victory in fiscal 2009 demonstrates the increasing strength of the Plexus brand. I believe our unique value proposition helps create competitive advantage for customers with product realization service requirements in the mid- to low-volume, higher-mix segment of the electronic manufacturing marketplace. Looking ahead to fiscal 2010, we currently anticipate returning to growth. But, given the current macroeconomic environment and the uncertainty in customers' forecasts, we are refraining from providing full year fiscal 2010 revenue targets."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments