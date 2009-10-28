Hitachi to acquire semiconductor manufacturing business from Renesas

Hitachi and Renesas has announced a basic agreement for the transfer of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment business of wholly owned Renesas subsidiary Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor to Hitachi High-Tech Instruments.

Scheduled for next spring, this business transfer is expected to enhance Hitachi High-Technologies’ semiconductor manufacturing equipment business and improve management efficiency.



Due diligence for this transfer of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment business is presently moving forward. Based on the outcome of this process, Hitachi High-Technologies, Hitachi High-Tech Instruments, Renesas, and Renesas Eastern Japan Semiconductor are scheduled to sign a final contract in December 2009.