Source: Assel

Europe represented 50% of total EMS transactions in Q3

This year there was only six EMS transactions in Q3, which is a decline compared to the same period last year.

The current economical situation has affected merge and acquisitions activities in the EMS industry, states Lincoln International.



Out of the six transactions that took place in Q3, three occurred within Europe, which was 50% of total transactions, two where in USA and Canada, and one in Asia. No cross-border transactions were made during Q3. The three transactions that took place in Europe during Q3 are the following:



France based EMS provider Eolane acquired Martec in September.



Ericsson acquired machinery, equipment and materials from Elcoteq in Estonia in July.



Swedish based EMS provider Orbit One acquired Polish based EMS provider Wega Electronics on September the 1^st .