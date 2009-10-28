SAKI launches new automatic coating inspection machine

The new BF-Rigel, named after the star Rigel in Orion’s belt, is a machine that automatically inspects fluorescent coatings.

The inspection items of this machine are: missing coating, non-wetting of coating, excess of coating, peeling, air bubble and foreign material. Because of the use of a line camera to capture the image, SAKI even inspects right next to tall components without any shadowing. The BF-Rigel has a top side clearance of 85mm and a bottom clearance of 60mm. This allows inspection of PCB’s with very tall components.