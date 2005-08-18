Workers at PKC strike

Workers at one of Finland's largest EMS-providers, PKC Group Oy, staged a walk-out on Thursday in protest to redundancies.

Some 200 workers at the cable factory in Kempele took part in the protest. The walkouts were intended to last for the duration of the night shift. The workers at the PKC's electronics factory in Raahe will also do a walk-out on Friday.



The estimated need for personnel cuts totals 230 at most: 170 at the Kempele plant and 60 at the Raahe plant. The co-determination negotiations concern all personnel groups and it is expected that they will be concluded by the end of September.