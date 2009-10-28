Vishay to spin off Measurements and Foil Resistor businesses

Vishay has announced that it intends to spin-off its measurements and foil resistor businesses into an independent, publicly-traded company to be named Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

The spin-off is expected to take the form of a tax-free stock dividend to Vishay’s stockholders. Vishay’s Board, assisted by independent financial and legal advisors, believes that Vishay Precision Group will have enhanced potential as a stand-alone company as it is not a core component of Vishay’s overall operations, in terms of products, technology, manufacturing processes, markets and customers.



The spin-off would enable the management teams of both companies to better focus on the issues facing their respective businesses and permit each company to pursue its own business plan, resource allocation and growth strategie.