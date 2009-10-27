HMS Höllmüller trades under new name RENA Höllmüller GmbH

HMS Höllmüller will operate under the name of RENA Höllmüller GmbH in future. HMS systems will continue to be sold under the brand name Höllmüller. The production and sales of Höllmüller range of products will be undertaken by RENA Höllmüller GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of RENA GmbH.

The global sales partners for Höllmüller systems, as well as the company's contact persons will remain unchanged. "Through this change of name, we now wish to communicate the successful integration of Höllmüller Maschinenbau GmbH with RENA GmbH. Höllmüller, a brand name known for horizontal wet process equipment for the Printed Circuit Board, Flat Panel Display, and Chemical Machining industries will continue to be sold under this brand name. The integration of HMS with RENA allows us to capitalize on the respective strengths of both companies, creating new synergies, while continuing to support our customers with the quality and service that they expect.” stated Jürgen Gutekunst, Managing Director of RENA Höllmüller GmbH.



Höllmüller companies have been wholly-owned subsidiaries of RENA GmbH since June 2007. Both groups of companies have created synergies in the areas of technology, sales and service, but have operated under their own names.