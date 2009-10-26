Sanmina-SCI to produce satellite receivers for Dish México

The EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI and Dish México have jointly developed a new satellite signal receiver (M31S). Sanmina-SCI apparently also won the manufacturing deal for volume production.

The product was developed in record time. The main prototype development used an initial investment of $8 million and operations were started at Sanmina's facility in Guadalajara (Mexico). Despite externally support from engineers in India and the US, moste design work was carried out in Mexico.



The project is said to create as many as 500 new jobs in production as well as for technicians and engineers.