Applied Materials to lay off in Switzerland

US-based Applied Materials is said to lay off 130 staff at its Swiss operations in Cheseaux.

Applied Materials is said to almost half its staff numbers at its Precision Wafering Systems Division in Cheseaux (Switzerland), Swiss TSR reports. The company stated that the restructuring is a direct consequence of a continuous decline in the solar industry.



2 years ago, Applied Materials bought the Switzerland-based supplier HCT Shaping Systems for CHF 583 million. This part is now being restructured, Swiss media reports.