Fideltronik plans on €100 mln in sales for 2009

For the past 20 years, Zbigniew Fidelus has continuously developed his vision of an EMS-company. He invested in R&D process support and highly flexible machinery. Will we see this Polish representative in the Top50 of the EMS-companies?

The Fideltronik Group consists of five companies, the most important being Fideltronik Imel Sp. z o.o. Fideltronik Imel contributes between 80-85% of the groups annual revenue and currently employs around 800 staff at its production site in Sucha Beskidzka and about 40 engineers in the R&D centre in Cracow. After the recent enlargement, the company now operates on 9.000 m2 - used both for PCBA and box building assembly.



The next company within the group - also dedicated to EMS-services - is NOTEFideltronik Sp.zo.o. (a JV with Sweden-based EMS-provider NOTE). The Swedish partner gradually transfers part of its production from Scandinavia to the new JV. Annual revenue here is about €2.5 million.



Fitech Sp. z o.o. (specialised in the development and production of ICT tests, etc.) is located in Sucha Beskidzka contributes around €1 million to the overall annual revenue. The Fideltronik Group also holds 52% of Imel Poland Sp. z o.o.'s shares. Fideltronik’s partner in this venture is the Trafomec Group and annual revenue amounts to about €6 million.



The smallest company within the Group - employing only 5 staff - is Fideltronik Inigo Sp. z o.o. (based in Warsaw), which trades UPS devices under Fideltronik's own brand name.



Piotr Byrski, Sales Manager at Fideltronik, told evertiq about the history of the company: ’First we produced UPS devices, which enabled us to gain proper experience and sources. A particularly important event is the co-operation with Novitus (previously Optimus IC). This partnership not only means our first step into the EMS-business, but also an opportunity to support our partner in the development of important modules for their products. Now we still continue this business model, set up at the very beginning, based on a close relationships and co-operation already in the development stage.’



We are ready to grow further

Zbigniew Fidelus, owner and President of Fideltronik, told evertiq, that the development over the past years was based on the company's own financial resources. "In the effect, all of our credit capacity still remains unexplored. Additionally, we dispose financial resources accumulated during years of our activity. These two sources give us considerable development abilities and can be utilized for example for acquisitions. This year we examined take-over possibilities in Slovakia, but we did not come to a final decision’.



Like every other company within the EMS industry, Fideltronik also suffered negative impacts of the worldwide crisis: demand on the existing production portfolio fell 20%. However, the company was able to gain two new projecta with a total value €15 million per year. In 2008, the Group reported €95 mln in revenue and the plan for 2009 stands around €100 million.