HDD in volume production negotiations with Kitron and Flextronics

The Norway-based company High Density Devices (HDD) is currently negotiating possible production deals with EMS-providers Kitron and Flextronics.

HDD believes that Data Encryption will soon be a billion dollar industry. With fresh capital and a new management, the company is planning to commercialise its products for the mass market. EMS-providers Kitron and Flextronics are both named as possible manufacturing partners for the volume production of HDD’s products.



High Density Devices is also currently in discussions with potential licence promoters.