AMI to consolidate European ops

To cut costs, AMI Semiconductor Inc., which bought the chip division of Flextronics recently, announced plans to consolidate its European wafer fabrication operations.

US-based analog and mixed-signal chip maker AMI plans to close its 4-inch wafer fab facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium. AMI also plans to consolidate the operation into its existing 6-inch wafer fabrication facility, also located in Oudenaarde. AMI takes these actions as part of an ongoing drive to consolidate operations and enhance efficiencies.



AMI plans to consolidate business segment reporting information in two units, integrated mixed-signal products and structured digital products. AMI bought the semiconductor division of Flextronics in June.