Whirlpool expects volumes to decline by 13% in Europe

Jeff M. Fettig, CEO of Whirlpool, expects to see a decline of industry volumes in Europe of around 13% this year.

During the 3Q/2009, Whirlpool experienced an overall market weakness in Europe. However, the CEE region was most affected by the downturn and saw the largest overall decline in demand, according to seekingalpha. In some Western European countries the decline in demand was described as somewhat more moderate.