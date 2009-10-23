Flextronics plans on Tier-I notebook manufacturer

The Singapure-based EMS-provider Flextronics plans on becoming one of the Top-Tier notebook manufacturer.

The company currently produces with an average monthly capacity of 650 000 units in its production facility in Wujiang (Jiangsu province), DigiTimes reports. Sean Burke, president of Flextronics Computing, stated that Flextronics will als have a new production site in Wuzhong (Jiangsu province) operational by the end of the year.



This new production location ins expected to contribute a monthly capacity of around 1.1 million units by the end of nezt year. If the EMS-provider can secure more orders, the new site can be expanded to reach as much as 1.6 million notebooks per month, the report continues. This in turn would put Flextronics annual capacity in range of those of some top-tier manufacturers.