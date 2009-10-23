Agilent sells N2X Data Network Testing Product Line

Ixia has signed a definitive agreement with Agilent Technologies to acquire Agilent's N2X Data Networks Product Line for $44 million in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is scheduled to close on October 30, 2009 and will include certain assets of the N2X product line, along with its world-class customers, sales and R&D teams.

"This strategic and decisive move accelerates our growth, captures additional market share and positions Ixia to offer even greater value to our global customers and partners," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Ixia. "With our leadership position in high speed Ethernet (10/40/100 Gbps) IP testing, we will leverage the N2X products and customer base to further penetrate markets, particularly in EMEA and Asia."