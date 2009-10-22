ROHM signs distribution deal with Silica

Silica, an Avnet Company, has signed a distribution agreement with ROHM Semiconductor. Silica will sell and support their full range of ICs, Discrete semiconductors, Opto electronics and modules in Europe.

“Europe is still a very innovative market that requires high value creation products along with the full set of supply and design chain support”, said Miguel Fernandez, SILICA president. “With Silica as new distribution arm for Europe, ROHM Semiconductor will significantly strengthen its foothold in the market. With our team of more than 200 sales and application engineers, we will ensure that customers get the support they need to create successful designs in the shortest possible timeframe,” Fernandez adds.



Christian André, president Europe ROHM Semiconductor, commented: “It is great to be working with one of the leading distribution channels for Europe. Silica offers engineers an impressive range of complementary services for the ROHM portfolio and will undoubtedly play an important role in increasing European market share and penetrating a wider customer base for ROHM Semiconductor.”



The distribution agreement is effective immediately.