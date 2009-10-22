Molex and Hon Hai settle the litigation between them

Molex and Hon Hai as well as Foxconn Electronics have settlement the litigation between them.

The litigation between them was pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that included a dispute regarding the scope of a DisplayPort Standard License Agreement.



Neither party hasadmitted any wrongdoing with respect to the claims and counterclaims asserted in the litigation. As part of the settlement, Hon Hai has been granted a separate, worldwide, license giving it the right to sell non-standard connectors using the DisplayPort mating interface, and having a through-hole mounting interface.



No further information is available regarding the terms of the settlement.