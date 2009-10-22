Flextronics to invest in manufacturing capabilities in Slovakia

evertiq reported yesterday that EMS-provider Flextronics has acquired Slovakia-based Slomedical. According to Flextronics, the company plans to invest in the new low-cost production location after the acquisition is finalised.

“Upon completion of the deal, we look forward to expanding Slomedical's well established low-cost operations and investing in additional manufacturing capabilities, quality systems and design services [sic]”, said Dan Croteau, president, Flextronics Medical.