Flextronics completes Mexican expansion

Flextronics recently completed a major expansion of its Tijuana, Mexico campus which is also dedicated to disposable medical device manufacturing.

The Flextronics Tijuana campus now includes key vertical integration capabilities of plastic injection molding and plastic extrusion as well as clean room assembly operations. “The major expansion of our Tijuana, Mexico campus and the acquisition of Slomedical will significantly expand our ability to serve the global disposables medical device market for European and multi-national customers,” said Dan Croteau, president, Flextronics Medical.