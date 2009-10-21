Flextronics to acquire Slomedical

EMS-giant Flextronics has signed an agreement to acquire Slomedical S.R.O through a share purchase agreement. This deal is expected to close before the end of the calendar year, pending required regulatory clearances.

Upon completion, this strategic acquisition will expand Flextronics’s overall capability for medical disposables through Slomedical’s low cost European location in Slovakia and allow Flextronics to significantly advance its disposables strategy throughout Europe.



“We evaluated many companies to determine the best fit for the acquisition of our organization. Flextronics is the ideal organization based on its ability to augment our current capabilities and its significant market strength in the medical space,” said Frank Sodha, managing director, Slomedical.