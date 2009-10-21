Videoton Bulgaria looks to increase production in 2010

The new production location of EMS-provider Videoton in Bulgaria is mainly producing parts for household appliances, such as control electronics for vacuum cleaners.

The newly started assembly work for controller electronics for vacuum cleaners suggests a significant order, a company release suggests. Videoton plans to produce around 1.5 million of these electronics in 2010. The company also sees a continues increase in customers for the production facility in Bulgaria, especially for the production of electronics for small household appliances.