Saki sells new AXI-system in Germany

Saki has already sold the first unit of the new AXI-system to a - unnamed - German company. First deliveries will start in spring 2010.

The BF X1 has full in line 3D X-Ray capability and is available as a manual stand alone system, semi-automatic and fully inline. For the development of the CT systems SAKI Corporation works closely together with renowned Fraunhofer Institute, which provides the new high resolution long life detector XEye.