SYSGO opens new office near Munich

SYSGO opens a new office in Munich to offer a better service to the Southern German customers & companies. The new Key Account Manager Hans-Werner Hartwig is responsible the Embedded Software Sale & Support to Siemens, working from Oberpfaffenhofen office near Munich, since August 1, 2005.

During the last months we significantly enforced our Sales team for our new Linux and Realtime products" confirms Knut Degen, CEO of SYSGO. "The opening of the office in Munich is one part of our expansion strategy."



Hans-Werner Hartwig a seasoned Electronic Design Automation (EDA) veteran, has been selling sophisticated software since 1984. He worked in Sales, predominantly as Key Account Manager, responsible for the sale of EDA software to the Siemens company for Mentor Graphics GmbH. Later he was Sales Director Central Europe working for the EDA company Compass Design Automation GmbH.



For three years he worked as Managing Director of Lineo GmbH in Munich in the area of Embedded Systems Software. Since June 2005 he is the responsible Key Account Manager of SYSGO AG for the sales of SYSGO Embedded Systems Software to the Siemens business units.



"With the opening of the office and my new Key Account role we will assist and support the Siemens business units more intensively and efficiently with our Embedded Software Solutions" declares Hans-Werner Hartwig.



The Technology Park Oberpfaffenhofen has emerged as the commercial location in the region of Munich during the last 5 years. Due to the further development through to DLR (Deutsche Luft- und Raumfahrt) - with its institution Satellite Navigation Technology and the Gallileo Research Program - a new technology world has settled in Oberpfaffenhofen.



SYSGO provides software solutions for Industrial Systems and Embedded Devices. The company's product and service offering is focussed on the so-called "system software" (a.k.a. Firmware, Operating System, Device Drivers etc.) - one of the most important building blocks in any successful embedded project. It's the glue between the raw hardware and the upper application software layers. Here important decisions affecting the performance, stability and costs of a product are made. In this area SYSGO covers everything from the basic firmware to the operating system and up to the related middleware, thus providing the foundation for successful application development.



All this made SYSGO a company for safety-critical system software and Embedded Linux in Europe with 70 employees in 6 offices in Germany, France, Sweden and Czech Republic. Among its customers you will find OEMs like Siemens, DaimlerChrysler, Rockwell-Collins, EADS or Raytheon and hardware-vendors like Motorola, NEC or Kontron.