Electronics Production | August 17, 2005
SYSGO opens new office near Munich
SYSGO opens a new office in Munich to offer a better service to the Southern German customers & companies. The new Key Account Manager Hans-Werner Hartwig is responsible the Embedded Software Sale & Support to Siemens, working from Oberpfaffenhofen office near Munich, since August 1, 2005.
During the last months we significantly enforced our Sales team for our new Linux and Realtime products" confirms Knut Degen, CEO of SYSGO. "The opening of the office in Munich is one part of our expansion strategy."
Hans-Werner Hartwig a seasoned Electronic Design Automation (EDA) veteran, has been selling sophisticated software since 1984. He worked in Sales, predominantly as Key Account Manager, responsible for the sale of EDA software to the Siemens company for Mentor Graphics GmbH. Later he was Sales Director Central Europe working for the EDA company Compass Design Automation GmbH.
For three years he worked as Managing Director of Lineo GmbH in Munich in the area of Embedded Systems Software. Since June 2005 he is the responsible Key Account Manager of SYSGO AG for the sales of SYSGO Embedded Systems Software to the Siemens business units.
"With the opening of the office and my new Key Account role we will assist and support the Siemens business units more intensively and efficiently with our Embedded Software Solutions" declares Hans-Werner Hartwig.
The Technology Park Oberpfaffenhofen has emerged as the commercial location in the region of Munich during the last 5 years. Due to the further development through to DLR (Deutsche Luft- und Raumfahrt) - with its institution Satellite Navigation Technology and the Gallileo Research Program - a new technology world has settled in Oberpfaffenhofen.
SYSGO provides software solutions for Industrial Systems and Embedded Devices. The company's product and service offering is focussed on the so-called "system software" (a.k.a. Firmware, Operating System, Device Drivers etc.) - one of the most important building blocks in any successful embedded project. It's the glue between the raw hardware and the upper application software layers. Here important decisions affecting the performance, stability and costs of a product are made. In this area SYSGO covers everything from the basic firmware to the operating system and up to the related middleware, thus providing the foundation for successful application development.
All this made SYSGO a company for safety-critical system software and Embedded Linux in Europe with 70 employees in 6 offices in Germany, France, Sweden and Czech Republic. Among its customers you will find OEMs like Siemens, DaimlerChrysler, Rockwell-Collins, EADS or Raytheon and hardware-vendors like Motorola, NEC or Kontron.
Hans-Werner Hartwig a seasoned Electronic Design Automation (EDA) veteran, has been selling sophisticated software since 1984. He worked in Sales, predominantly as Key Account Manager, responsible for the sale of EDA software to the Siemens company for Mentor Graphics GmbH. Later he was Sales Director Central Europe working for the EDA company Compass Design Automation GmbH.
For three years he worked as Managing Director of Lineo GmbH in Munich in the area of Embedded Systems Software. Since June 2005 he is the responsible Key Account Manager of SYSGO AG for the sales of SYSGO Embedded Systems Software to the Siemens business units.
"With the opening of the office and my new Key Account role we will assist and support the Siemens business units more intensively and efficiently with our Embedded Software Solutions" declares Hans-Werner Hartwig.
The Technology Park Oberpfaffenhofen has emerged as the commercial location in the region of Munich during the last 5 years. Due to the further development through to DLR (Deutsche Luft- und Raumfahrt) - with its institution Satellite Navigation Technology and the Gallileo Research Program - a new technology world has settled in Oberpfaffenhofen.
SYSGO provides software solutions for Industrial Systems and Embedded Devices. The company's product and service offering is focussed on the so-called "system software" (a.k.a. Firmware, Operating System, Device Drivers etc.) - one of the most important building blocks in any successful embedded project. It's the glue between the raw hardware and the upper application software layers. Here important decisions affecting the performance, stability and costs of a product are made. In this area SYSGO covers everything from the basic firmware to the operating system and up to the related middleware, thus providing the foundation for successful application development.
All this made SYSGO a company for safety-critical system software and Embedded Linux in Europe with 70 employees in 6 offices in Germany, France, Sweden and Czech Republic. Among its customers you will find OEMs like Siemens, DaimlerChrysler, Rockwell-Collins, EADS or Raytheon and hardware-vendors like Motorola, NEC or Kontron.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments