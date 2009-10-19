Sony launch desktop AOI machine in Europe

At this year's Productronica, Sony Manufacturing Systems will release the new desktop PWB visual inspection machine SI-V100 in Europe.

This bench top system SI-V100 provides the same inspection power as the existing model SI-V200 since it is also equipped with the Sony 5 mega pixel colour CCD.



Additionally, the inspection machine SI-V100 is fitted with hardware which is indispensable for high accuracy inspections such as a set of 3-level white ring lights and a telecentric lens.