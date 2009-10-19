Electronics Production | October 19, 2009
Information Technology biggest for Partnertech
The biggest share of sales of Sweden-based EMS-provider Partnertech came from Information Technology (SEK 130.2 million), followed by Industry (SEK 104.7 million), Medtech and instrumentation (SEK 83.5 million), Cleantech (SEK 63.9 million) , Point of sale applications (SEK 51.3 million) and Defense and maritime (SEK 44.7 million).
The Defense and Maritime market area primarily manufactures components that are subject to stringent security and quality requirements, as well as products for use by the oil and other industries. Characteristic of the market area is that its contracts often run for a number of years. Sales declined from the third quarter of 2008 by 10.8% to SEK 44.7 million (50.1). The decrease stemmed chiefly from decisions by customers to postpone volumes.
The Industry market area largely manufactures components and products for operator terminals, power & range control units and similar segments. The customer base is relatively large and diversified. Sales totalled SEK 104.7 million (149.1) for the period. The SEK 44.4 million decline was due to poorer demand by a number of customers whose products were affected by the business cycle.
PartnerTech often obtains major assignments in the Information Technology market area. Given that the size and applicability of products often make them suitable for somewhat larger-scale production, this area also requires that PartnerTech's international structure grow. Sales fell slightly from the third quarter of 2008 to SEK 130.2 million (134.0). Demand trends were mixed, some customers requiring higher volumes and others suffering from the economic downturn.
Among the products of the MedTech and Instrumentation market area are blood analysis equipment, allergy testing instruments and printed circuit boards for various types of instruments. The ISO 13485 medical device standard is the foundation of regulatory requirements. Based on its customers, the company also adapt its processes to the market requirements placed on the manufacture of medical devices. Sales declined slightly to SEK 83.5 million (85.1) from the same period of 2008.
The rapidly expanding CleanTech market area is partially influenced by public policy decisions. The slight increase in quarterly sales to SEK 63.9 million (61.2) primarily reflected higher demand by a couple of customers.
PartnerTech's Point of Sale Applications market area can boast of sound expertise and experience when it comes to cash handling systems, card readers for payment systems and similar products.
The Industry market area largely manufactures components and products for operator terminals, power & range control units and similar segments. The customer base is relatively large and diversified. Sales totalled SEK 104.7 million (149.1) for the period. The SEK 44.4 million decline was due to poorer demand by a number of customers whose products were affected by the business cycle.
PartnerTech often obtains major assignments in the Information Technology market area. Given that the size and applicability of products often make them suitable for somewhat larger-scale production, this area also requires that PartnerTech's international structure grow. Sales fell slightly from the third quarter of 2008 to SEK 130.2 million (134.0). Demand trends were mixed, some customers requiring higher volumes and others suffering from the economic downturn.
Among the products of the MedTech and Instrumentation market area are blood analysis equipment, allergy testing instruments and printed circuit boards for various types of instruments. The ISO 13485 medical device standard is the foundation of regulatory requirements. Based on its customers, the company also adapt its processes to the market requirements placed on the manufacture of medical devices. Sales declined slightly to SEK 83.5 million (85.1) from the same period of 2008.
The rapidly expanding CleanTech market area is partially influenced by public policy decisions. The slight increase in quarterly sales to SEK 63.9 million (61.2) primarily reflected higher demand by a couple of customers.
PartnerTech's Point of Sale Applications market area can boast of sound expertise and experience when it comes to cash handling systems, card readers for payment systems and similar products.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments