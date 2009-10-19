Information Technology biggest for Partnertech

The biggest share of sales of Sweden-based EMS-provider Partnertech came from Information Technology (SEK 130.2 million), followed by Industry (SEK 104.7 million), Medtech and instrumentation (SEK 83.5 million), Cleantech (SEK 63.9 million) , Point of sale applications (SEK 51.3 million) and Defense and maritime (SEK 44.7 million).

Themarket area primarily manufactures components that are subject to stringent security and quality requirements, as well as products for use by the oil and other industries. Characteristic of the market area is that its contracts often run for a number of years. Sales declined from the third quarter of 2008 by 10.8% to SEK 44.7 million (50.1). The decrease stemmed chiefly from decisions by customers to postpone volumes.Themarket area largely manufactures components and products for operator terminals, power & range control units and similar segments. The customer base is relatively large and diversified. Sales totalled SEK 104.7 million (149.1) for the period. The SEK 44.4 million decline was due to poorer demand by a number of customers whose products were affected by the business cycle.PartnerTech often obtains major assignments in themarket area. Given that the size and applicability of products often make them suitable for somewhat larger-scale production, this area also requires that PartnerTech's international structure grow. Sales fell slightly from the third quarter of 2008 to SEK 130.2 million (134.0). Demand trends were mixed, some customers requiring higher volumes and others suffering from the economic downturn.Among the products of themarket area are blood analysis equipment, allergy testing instruments and printed circuit boards for various types of instruments. The ISO 13485 medical device standard is the foundation of regulatory requirements. Based on its customers, the company also adapt its processes to the market requirements placed on the manufacture of medical devices. Sales declined slightly to SEK 83.5 million (85.1) from the same period of 2008.The rapidly expandingmarket area is partially influenced by public policy decisions. The slight increase in quarterly sales to SEK 63.9 million (61.2) primarily reflected higher demand by a couple of customers.PartnerTech'smarket area can boast of sound expertise and experience when it comes to cash handling systems, card readers for payment systems and similar products.