Lloyd Doyle appoints German partner

UK-based Electronics inspection equipment manufacturer Lloyd Doyle has appointed HOLP, (Handel und Organisation von lean Production GmbH) to represent Lloyd Doyle in the German pcb market for the Automatic Optical Test systems.

Sybille Schmelzinger, principal of HOLP, commented: “The German pcb market is showing signs of recovery at the moment and will need to update it’s equipment to compete on the world pcb supply stage – it is a good time to promote such equipment after an economic downturn”



Peter Coakley, Sales Director of Lloyd Doyle commented “HOLP are well respected in the German market market and will provide an ideal partner to promote the Automatic Optical Test systems. The last quarter of this year and into 2010 will see an increased demand for our equipment; HOLP are well placed to represent us in this market.”