MicroLOGIX expands operations

Bangalore-based (India) ODM and EMS-provider MicroLOGIX has invested in an additional new automatic SMT Line, which will be operational during October.

The new line will consist of i-Pulse SMT placer with an Nitrogen Reflow Oven specifically targets automotive OEMs or other industries. "The new SMT Line will ensure the highest quality levels are achieved on all of our customer's products" said Gunaseelan, MicroLOGIX's Managing Director. "The addition of this new production line will enhance MicroLOGIX's capabilities and reduce delivery times” he went on to add.