Top class former Flextronics<br> Plant becomes Shopping Mall

A new Shopping Mall in Flextronics former plant at the Gotland Island in Sweden is under development. Some of the former employees doesn't like this idea because the site is one of the best places for electronics production in Europe.

Flextronics closed the plant two years ago leaving around 500 employees. Most of the production was transferred to Eastern Europe.



The plant has a 33 000 square meters production capacity. Some people formerly employed with Flextronics say it's a shame that the county is more interesting in building a Shopping Mall rather than trying to attract new manufacturers to one of Northern Europe's best Production Sites.

