Eamont acquires Nortec Production

Subsequent to the appointment of an Administrator for Nortec Production (“NPL”) the business and assets of the company were acquired by the Eamont Group (“EG”) on 9 October 2009.

In relation to Nortec Production, the creditors will remain with the company, and will be dealt with by the administrators (Ross Welham, Rob Crawford or Paul Pittman; Baker Tilly Restructuring and Recovery LLP, East Anglia Office). The business and assets of NPL were acquired by EG and the business is now trading as Nortec Solutions Limited.



EG is a privately owned British Group. Its main trading subsidiary is Possum, specialising in the field of electronic assistive technology. Possum designs, supplies, installs and maintains its products which to date have been manufactured by sub-contractors.



All the management and staff at NPL will be retained by NSL and NSL will continue to conduct the trade of NPL and support its customers going forward. In addition, manufacturing of Possum products will gradually be moved across to NSL.



Philip Robinson, Chairman of EG said “I have known Robin Clements, the Managing Director of NSL, for many years and am thrilled at the opportunity of working more closely with him in the future. NPL was a well run and successful business which was unfortunately drawn into a process of administration as a result of financial difficulties elsewhere within its group. Now that the financial issues have been resolved I am confident that under Robin’s leadership NSL will continue to be a cost effective and efficient sub-contract manufacturing organisation.”



Robin Clements, Managing Director of NSL, said “It’s a great relief to all the team at Nortec and myself that the recent financial problems are now behind us. We are all looking forward very much to working with Nortec’s customers and developing the business.”