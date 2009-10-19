New Videoton tester for EATON

The R&D Department of Hungary-based EMS-provider Videoton and the machine branch of VT Informatics developed another test equipment for EATON, one of Videoton's strategic partners.

The RCBO2 is a fully automatic final assembly and testing equipment. EATON ordered the new line as a result of the increased production volume and the reliability of the measurement system developed last year. The new tester was installed during the summer at VT Elektro-Plast, Videoton's subsidiary located in Kaposvár dealing with the final assembly and testing of the Eaton products.



Videoton's main partners in this field are suppliers of the automotive industry (Valeo, Denso) but the company also provides machines to the production of e.g.: household appliances (Philips), mobile phones (Flextronics), electric motors (Grundfos).