Bosch may close Welsh facility

Bosch plans to close its Welsh facility in Miskin, near Llantrisant, which would result in the layoff of 900 staff.

The German automotive supplier and its managment have already entered into a 90-day consultation with the staff at the facility. A second option would be the layoff of 300 employees next year, local media reports.



Bosch has made car alternators since the early 90's, but saw sales drop a staggering 45% last year. The company expects this development to continue and says that sales could co down 65% in 2010. In 2008, the company already laid off around 600 staff at the facility.