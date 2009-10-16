Veolia with new switchboard from Eaton Moeller

Veolia Environmental Services’ new switchboard, which replaces an existing board that could no longer meet current operational needs, supplies power for the aero condenser installation at the company’s SELCHP plant in South London.

If, however, the cooling towers are out of action, the plant cannot operate. For the new switchboard, reliability and ease of maintenance were, therefore, crucial requirements.



“In applications like this, fully withdrawable switchgear is the best solution,” said Craig Walford, technical sales engineer at EMS, “since it means that, if an assembly should fail, it can be replaced by a spare in a matter of minutes. That made a MODAN W withdrawable board the ideal choice for the project.”



For the MODAN board supplied by EMS to Veolia Environmental Services, the ARCON equipment was incorporated in its own compartment adjacent to the main 1,000 A incoming air circuit breaker. The board also included eight 45 kW DOL withdrawable starters, and a six-stage 200 kVAr automatic power factor correction system.