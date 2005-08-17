TMS Electronics enters Poland, Estonia

In accordance with TMS Electronics AB's strategy for European expansion, the Sweden-based component distributor will open a sales office in both Poland and Estonia. The company also has sales offices in Spain, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

TMS Electronics is also strengthening its organisation and has appointed Magnus Axelsson as its European sales manager based at TMS's Stockholm office. Mr. Axelsson was previously a sales manager for passive components at the Scandinavian distributor EG Components. "With genuine experience from the distribution field, Magnus will be a strong force in TMS efforts to expand," says Tomas Möcander, managing director of TMS Electronics.



TMS was recently certified in accordance with ISO-14001:2004 by Semko-Dekra. This is a complement to its ISO-9001:2000 certification.