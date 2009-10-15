Electronics Production | October 15, 2009
Rimaster creates four distinct business units
Sweden-based Rimaster has created 4 distinct business units in order to make the organisation simpler. The strategic focus will be on the group's long-term growth.
"Win-Win", says CEO Jan-Olof Andersson
"This is a logical consequence of the growth we saw last year, "says Jan-Olof Andersson, CEO of parent company Rimaster AB. The Group will now have a common organization for market development, personnel issues and
economic assistance, as well as a common ERP platform. This will give us opportunities to better use of existing resources and other synergies within the group-wide areas such as material procurement and transport."
The new organisation, in short, looks like this:
ElectroSystem: Rimaster Rimforsa AB in Rimforsa and the Electro Technique in Söderhamn (acquired in 2008) will be merged to one company - Rimaster Electro Systems AB. The new company, together with the sister companies Rimaster Poland and Rimaster China, will form the business unit Rimaster ElectroSystem.
Cab&Mechanics: The Mechanics Rimaster Kisa AB and Horn Lacquer AB (acquired in 2008) will merge to form Rimaster Cab & Mechanics AB. The name of the business unit will be named Ricab.
Electronics:
ElectroSystem Electronics AB i Söderhamn, also acquired in 2008, will change its name to Rimaster Electronics AB.
Development:
The Rimaster Development AB retains its name, but will be focussed entirely on the development of electrical, electronic and test systems for both Swedish and international customers.
