Trizo invests in new AOI Systems

Somerset-based (UK) contract electronics manufacturer Trizo has invested in a new Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) system, which will be commissioned during October.

“The new AOI system will ensure the highest quality levels are achieved on all of our customer's products” said Michael Nicholson, Trizo's Managing Director. “The addition of this system will enhance Trizo’s quality commitment to customers as well as the continuous improvement and total quality methodologies within the business” he went on to add.



The i-Pulse K5L system features VADMIC, a new inspection algorithm which easily creates inspection programs and allows continuous improvement of inspection accuracy. The system also offers hi-speed image capture and processing, laser height-checking and will check PCB assemblies from 50mm x 50mm to 510mm x 410mm for missing and incorrect components, rotation error and position shift, polarity, bridge and character recognition.