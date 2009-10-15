Nokia sold 108 million mobile devices in 3Q/2009

In the 3Q/2009, the total mobile device volume for Nokia was 108.5 million units, representing a decline of 8% (Y-o-Y) and a 5% increase sequentially. The overall industry mobile device volumes for the same period were 288 million units based on Nokia’s own preliminary estimate, representing a 7% (Y-o-Y) decrease and a 7% sequential increase.

“The lower device volumes year on year for Nokia and the industry continued to be driven by the negative impact of the deteriorated global economic conditions. The sequential industry device volume increase primarily reflected an improved demand environment for mobile devices. In addition, Nokia’s device volumes for the third quarter 2009 were somewhat constrained by component shortages across the portfolio, which are expected to continue to some degree in the fourth quarter 2009”, a statement reads.The following chart sets out Nokia's mobile device volumes for the periods indicated, as well as the year on year and sequential growth rates, by geographic area.Based on Nokia’s preliminary market estimate, the company’s market share stood at 38% in 3Q/2009; compared to 38% in the 3Q/ 2008 and in the 2Q/ 2009. “Our year on year market share was higher in Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This was offset by lower market share in Greater China, Asia-Pacific and North America. Sequentially, our market share declined in Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and North America, but was offset by our increased market share in Europe and Latin America”, the statement continues.Nokia’s average selling price (ASP) for its mobile devices in the 3Q/2009 was €62, down from €72 in the 3Q/2008 and at the same level as in the 2Q/2009. The year on year decline was primarily due to a higher proportion of sales of lower priced products as well as general price pressure.