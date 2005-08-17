Rohm and Haas and JSR<br> settle patent litigations

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials LLC and JSR Corporation announced today that they have settled patent litigations which were in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and the European Patent Office.

The patent litigations related to the use of ethyl lactate solvent in photoresists. Under the settlement, the parties each obtained a worldwide patent license from the other party and acknowledged the validity of the patents. "We are very pleased to reach a settlement with JSR and once again focus our efforts on the needs of our customers" said Dr. Yi Hyon Paik, President, Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Microelectronic Technologies. "The settlement validates the patent positions of Rohm and Haas and JSR" continued Dr. Paik. Other terms of the license agreement were not disclosed.