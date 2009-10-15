Schmersal invests in SEHO equipment

The Schmersal Group has bought a PowerWave (from German equipment manufacturer SEHO Systems GmbH) for its new electronic manufacturing facility in Boituva, Brazil.

The Schmersal Group develops and produces a range of approximately 25,000 different switchgear and control devices. “We chose SEHO’s PowerWave because it offers remarkable performance and fast return on investment,” said Adriano Fragoso, production manager at Schmersal.