Flextronics to build new facility in China

Flextronics will expand its presence in China - in the Wuzhong Export Processing Zone - through the development of a new facility in Wuzhong.

The new facility will support the growing demand for computing products in China and will include a design center and extended manufacturing capabilities in the Wuzhong Export Processing Zone (WEPZ). The design center will be completed by the end of 2009 and the manufacturing facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2010.



In addition to the present manufacturing facility in Wujiang, Suzhou, Flextronics currently also has computing design centers in Shanghai and Wujiang (Suzhou). Wuzhong will be positioned as the company's main development center in China for computing products.



"Today's signing ceremony is an important event that allows Flextronics and Wuzhong government officials the opportunity to share the vision of this design center and discuss its significance in supporting China's market growth for notebooks and desktop products," said Sean Burke, president, Flextronics Computing.