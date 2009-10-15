Electronics Production | October 15, 2009
Acer took on Dell - and won!
According to the latest report of market researcher Gartner, the regions Asia/ Pacific and U.S. show more obvious signs of PC recovery. The EMEA region on the other hand shows ongoing weakness.
The PC industry performed better than expected as worldwide PC shipments totaled 80.9 million units in the 3Q/2009, a 0.5% increase from the 3Q/2008, according to preliminary results by Gartner. Gartner had expected PC shipments to decline 5.6% in the quarter.
“These are good results especially given that PC shipments for the 3Q/2009 are being compared to a very strong 3Q/2008,” said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. “Sequentially, third quarter shipments grew 18%, which is higher than the historical seasonal growth from the second to third quarter.”
Hewlett-Packard continued to lead the worldwide PC market as its shipment growth exceeded the worldwide average (see Table 1). HP did well in Asia/Pacific, particularly in China. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, HP’s shipments declined, but it was less of a drop compared to the EMEA average.
Regional Breakout
After three consecutive quarters of year-on-year shipment declines, PC shipments in the U.S. totalled 17.8 million units in the third quarter of 2009, a 3.9% increase from the third quarter of last year. Dell maintained its No. 1 position in PC shipments in the U.S., however its shipments declined 8.9% in the quarter. Gartner analysts said this could be attributed to Dell emphasizing profit protection rather than market share expansion.
The EMEA PC market had a double-digit decline for the third quarter of 2009. PC shipments in EMEA totalled 26 million units, a 10.1% decrease from the same period in 2008. Central Eastern Europe was the weakest area, followed by Western Europe and then Middle East and Africa. The professional market continued to be weak in both the desk-based and mobile PC segments. The mobile consumer market kept the Western Europe market buoyed and again mini-notebook share increased as most of the vendors drove higher volumes.
PC shipments in Asia/Pacific registered 25.2 million units in the 3Q/2009, a 16.1% increase from the 3Q/2008. This strong rebound was primarily attributed to the surge in PC shipments in China and emerging markets in South East Asia that registered strong double-digit growth rates. The PC market in China is estimated to have grown 28.5% in the 3Q/2009.
In Latin America, PC shipments totalled 6.9 million units in the 3Q/2009, a decline of 3.9%, from the same period last year. This is the last quarter of expected contraction. Fourth quarter unit shipments this year are expected to grow at 29.6%. Much of this has to do with the fact that PC shipments in the fourth quarter last year were so low. However, the generally improving economic scenario in Latin America and the likely strong fourth quarter holiday sales season should also drive growth.
PC shipments in Japan totalled 3.2 million units in the 3Q/2009, a 15.1% decline. Both the professional and consumer markets were weak. The consumer market declined 13.8% in the quarter, after nine consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth.
“These are good results especially given that PC shipments for the 3Q/2009 are being compared to a very strong 3Q/2008,” said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner. “Sequentially, third quarter shipments grew 18%, which is higher than the historical seasonal growth from the second to third quarter.”
Hewlett-Packard continued to lead the worldwide PC market as its shipment growth exceeded the worldwide average (see Table 1). HP did well in Asia/Pacific, particularly in China. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, HP’s shipments declined, but it was less of a drop compared to the EMEA average.
Regional Breakout
After three consecutive quarters of year-on-year shipment declines, PC shipments in the U.S. totalled 17.8 million units in the third quarter of 2009, a 3.9% increase from the third quarter of last year. Dell maintained its No. 1 position in PC shipments in the U.S., however its shipments declined 8.9% in the quarter. Gartner analysts said this could be attributed to Dell emphasizing profit protection rather than market share expansion.
The EMEA PC market had a double-digit decline for the third quarter of 2009. PC shipments in EMEA totalled 26 million units, a 10.1% decrease from the same period in 2008. Central Eastern Europe was the weakest area, followed by Western Europe and then Middle East and Africa. The professional market continued to be weak in both the desk-based and mobile PC segments. The mobile consumer market kept the Western Europe market buoyed and again mini-notebook share increased as most of the vendors drove higher volumes.
PC shipments in Asia/Pacific registered 25.2 million units in the 3Q/2009, a 16.1% increase from the 3Q/2008. This strong rebound was primarily attributed to the surge in PC shipments in China and emerging markets in South East Asia that registered strong double-digit growth rates. The PC market in China is estimated to have grown 28.5% in the 3Q/2009.
In Latin America, PC shipments totalled 6.9 million units in the 3Q/2009, a decline of 3.9%, from the same period last year. This is the last quarter of expected contraction. Fourth quarter unit shipments this year are expected to grow at 29.6%. Much of this has to do with the fact that PC shipments in the fourth quarter last year were so low. However, the generally improving economic scenario in Latin America and the likely strong fourth quarter holiday sales season should also drive growth.
PC shipments in Japan totalled 3.2 million units in the 3Q/2009, a 15.1% decline. Both the professional and consumer markets were weak. The consumer market declined 13.8% in the quarter, after nine consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments