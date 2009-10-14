Harris to close down in Cork, Ireland

The US wireless security company Harris Corporation will close down its Irish operations in Cork next year.

The Cork facility based at Ballytrasna, Little Island, outside Cork city, employs 119 staff - 69 permanent andd 50 part-time staff. The decision was made after a strategic review conducted in August this year. Existing manufacturing operations in the US contributed to the decision.



Harris bought Tyco Electronic's wireless business - the Cork facility is part of that - in April this year.